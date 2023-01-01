2023/01/01 | 06:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Germany helps WFP support Iraqis affected by conflict and climate crisis through resilience-building activities The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a generous contribution of EURO 22.5 million (US$23.9) from Germany to support capacity-building activities in coordination with the Iraqi Government, as well as empowering youth through vocational training and assisting vulnerable communities in […]

read more Germany supporting Capacity-Building in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.