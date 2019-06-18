Katyusha rockets fell on Iraqi camp - forces

2019/06/18 | 12:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 17 (KUNA) -- Iraqi security forces said on Monday Katyusha rockets fell on on an Iraqi Army camp north of Baghdad.A brief statement said that three Katyusha rockets dropped this evening on camp Taji north of Baghdad.The statement did not specify any further on this attack or on any causalities.Camp Taji is one of the largest Iraqi military bases in Baghdad where US advisors are held for training and counseling purposes.Mortar shells and Katyusha rocket attacks have lately been on the rise on the Iraqi military bases and vital facilities in central Baghdad.