408-meter Ranya Bridge to be

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ranya bridge to be the longest bridge in the area A statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has said that the Ranya bridge, which connects Raparin administration with Sulaimani province, will be the longest bridge in the area and will be completed within six to eight months.Hiwa Abdullah, an engineer on the project, […]

