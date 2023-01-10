Al-Sudani heads to Germany next week

2023/01/10 | 22:28 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, will visit Berlin on Wednesday next week.
A statement by al-Sudani's media office said that the visit comes upon the invitation of the chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to discuss cooperation and bilateral relations.
The visit will shed light on German investment in Iraq, especially in the energy field, as well as economic partnership between Baghdad and Berlin, according to the statement.
The Prime Minister noted that Iraq welcomes the return of Iraqi citizens in Germany to their country, noting that his government is putting all efforts to provide job opportunities and enhance the economic situation in Iraq.
