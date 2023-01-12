Iraq’s PM: immigrants can only return voluntarily from Germany

2023/01/12 | 00:22 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani revealed on Wednesday details about files that would discuss during his upcoming visit to Germany.“My visit to Germany indicates the deep economic and political relations between Baghdad and Berlin.”Since Al-Sudani’s government priority is combatting corruption, he ensures that Iraq would benefit from the “German experiences” in this regard.The German support for the integrity committee would benefit Iraq in the level of policies, strategies, and procedures.



He said The visit would also discussed ways to expand trade, and cooporation in power sector.“Siemens works to provide electricity to about 23 million Iraqis through 13 power stations...These power stations are the cornerstone of Iraq's reconstruction."Concerning the immigrants issue, Al-Sudani pointed out that he would suggest on the German side to form a committee to follow up on the Iraqi immigrants who want to voluntary return.“No government can force the immigrants to return…the deportation operation should be based on the law and the agreements between the two countries.”Prime Minister is expected to travel to Berlin this week for a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.In an interview with the “Bild” German magazine, Al-Sudani revealed that Iraq has continuous plans to increase oil production and gas investments; therefore, it can meet the energy needs of Germany and the global market.Al-Sudani told the Bild that the meeting with the German Chancellor (next Friday) would provide “appropriate conditions” for Iraqi immigrants If Germany were to send them back to their home country.



