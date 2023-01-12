Al-Sudani en route to Germany for an official visit

2023/01/12 | 14:04 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Germany on the top of a high-profile government delegation.According to a statement by his bureau, al-Sudani's visit to Berlin comes in response to an invitation by the German chancellor.The prime minister is slated to hold a series of meetings with senior government officeholders and representatives of German companies.

