Kurdistan Islamic Group KIG won’t participate in new government: leader

2019/06/19 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ali Bapir, leader of Kurdish Islamic Group KIG (Komal), June 2019. Photo: alibapir.net
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Islamic Group KIG [Komal] leader Ali Bapir said on Tuesday the party would not participate in the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The party’s leader said in a press conference that the new cabinet would not include the Kurdistan Islamic Group, KIG-affiliated media reported.
“However, we prefer the government to be really a government and the measures of behavior with the people to be human and civilian, not [to be] political,” he added.
“We prefer our parliament to be the best parliament and express the people’s will. The government should be the government of all … What is important is that it can serve the people.”
“Our nonparticipation in the government does not mean we will stand against the government. We, however, will assist. We like to have the best government because the government is for all the people.”
The announcement came few hours after the party’s officials met with Change Movement (Gorran) in Sulaimani to discuss the formation of a new government.
KRG Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani visited Sulaimani to meet with officials from Gorran and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) for talks on the government formation.
On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani tasked his cousin, the prime minister designate, with forming a new KRG cabinet within 30 days.
The Kurdistan Parliament named Masrour Barzani as the new KRG Prime Minister on Tuesday. He received 87 votes from 97 lawmakers who were present during the parliamentary session.
261 days have passed over the Kurdistan Region parliamentary election, but the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet has not been formed so far due to strife between the political parties, more notably between the KDP and PUK.
In September 2018, Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 21 seats and Gorran (Change) Movement with 12.
