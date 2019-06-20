Abd Al-Mahdi, Kuwaiti Emir discuss situation in region

2019/06/20 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi
discussed with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber the situation in the
region and the tensions between Washington and Tehran.Abd al-Mahdi and the Kuwaiti Emir also discussed
the Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations, during Sheikh Sabah's official visit to Baghdad.The Kuwaiti Emir also met with Iraqi
President Barham Salih, during which the latter explained that Iraq has a
serious desire to build advanced ties with its neighbors, especially with
Kuwait in manner that serves the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.
