Abd Al-Mahdi, Kuwaiti Emir discuss situation in region

2019/06/20 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi

discussed with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber the situation in the

region and the tensions between Washington and Tehran.Abd al-Mahdi and the Kuwaiti Emir also discussed

the Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations, during Sheikh Sabah's official visit to Baghdad.The Kuwaiti Emir also met with Iraqi

President Barham Salih, during which the latter explained that Iraq has a

serious desire to build advanced ties with its neighbors, especially with

Kuwait in manner that serves the common interests of the two brotherly peoples. 



