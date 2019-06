Abd Al-Mahdi, Kuwaiti Emir discuss situation in region

2019/06/20 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdidiscussed with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber the situation in theregion and the tensions between Washington and Tehran.Abd al-Mahdi and the Kuwaiti Emir also discussedthe Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations, during Sheikh Sabah's official visit to Baghdad.The Kuwaiti Emir also met with IraqiPresident Barham Salih, during which the latter explained that Iraq has aserious desire to build advanced ties with its neighbors, especially withKuwait in manner that serves the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.