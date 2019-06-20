Home › Iraq News › Kurdish woman Herro Mustafa nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria

Kurdish woman Herro Mustafa nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria

WASHINGTON,— United States President Donald Trump has nominated Kurdish woman Herro Mustafa, born in the Iraqi Kurdistan capital of Erbil, a career diplomat currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Lisbon, to be the next ambassador to Bulgaria, a White House statement said.



Mrs. Mustafa will replace Eric Rubin in this post. She is a career diplomat currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Lisbon. Previously, she was the Political Minister Counselor at the US Embassy in India.



In Washington, she was an adviser to US Vice President Joe Biden providing counsel on issues related to the Middle East. She was Deputy Director of the Afghanistan Office in the State Department and the director of the National Security Council.























Herro Mustafa was born in 1973 in the town of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, and comes from a Kurdish family. Two years of her childhood she spent in a refugee camp. In 1976 her family was granted asylum in the United States.



Her father was a Kurdish political activist and an opponent of the former Iraqi authoritarian regime of Saddam Hussein.



She has a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a Master’s degree from Princeton. She speaks nine languages, including Arabic, Russian, Hindi and Farsi.



From the Balkan languages she speaks Greek and Turkish. In the Balkans she worked in the non-governmental sector in Bosnia, and in 1999 at the US Embassy in Athens.



Mustafa was Director for Iran, Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, and Jordan with the National Security Council from 2005 to 2006 and Director for Iraq and Afghanistan from 2004 to 2005. Before that, she was the lead US Civilian Coordinator in Mosul, Iraq; a Consular Officer in Beirut, Lebanon; and a Political Officer in Athens, Greece.



Mustafa also worked in the non-governmental sector in Bosnia in the 1990s and then at the US Embassy in Athens in 1999.



