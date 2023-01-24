Bin Salman Congratulates Iraq on Arabian Gulf Cup success

2023/01/24 | 19:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on the occasion of his country's success in organizing the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup and winning the cup.In his cable, Bin Salman said, "On the occasion of the success of the Republic of Iraq in organizing the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup and winning the cup by the Iraqi national team, I am pleased to send my sincere congratulations and best wishes of further achievements to your Excellency and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Iraq."