Plasschaert congratulates Iraq on AGC success

2023/01/25 | 00:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, received and congratulated the special delegation of the Iraqi football national team.Plasschaert said she, "admires the performance and spirit of the players", noting that she watched the "distinguished" Iraq vs Saudi Arabia game.She also praised the "remarkable" support that Iraq has provided for those who attended the championship.