6 Daesh terrorists killed in Iraq's Nineveh, Diyala

2019/06/20 | 19:45
On Wednesday, at least six Daesh terrorists were murdered in an air attack and an ambush in the Iraqi provinces of Nineveh and Diyala.In the northern province of Nineveh, a force from the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi units acted on intelligence reports and ambushed four Daesh terrorists in al-Baaj area, in the west of the city of Mosul close to the Syrian border, a Hashd Shaabi statement emphasized.The paramilitary members clashed with the Daesh terrorists and murdered them all, the statement added.In Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, an Iraqi army's gunship conducted an air attack in the village of Mkheisa, nearly 95 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command stated.