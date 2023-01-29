Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq

2023/01/29 | 06:04 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- ANKARA (Dispatches) – Turkish warplanes have again bombed areas in northern Iraq targeting a PKK Kurdish militant bastion.
Turkish fighter jets launched airstrikes against a village in the Amadiya District of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, Iraqi sources reported.
The Iraqi sources stated that the PKK bases were targeted in the bombing.
Turkey has built many military bases on Iraqi soil despite opposition and condemnation from the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities to fight against the PKK.
The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces.
Turkish fighter jets launched airstrikes against a village in the Amadiya District of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, Iraqi sources reported.
The Iraqi sources stated that the PKK bases were targeted in the bombing.
Turkey has built many military bases on Iraqi soil despite opposition and condemnation from the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities to fight against the PKK.
The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces.