Latin America has no plans to send arms to Ukraine, President says

2023/01/29 | 09:20 - Source: Shafaq News



"Argentina and Latin America are not thinking about sending arms either to Ukraine or to any other conflict zone," he said at a press conference in Buenos Aires following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



(TASS) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Argentina and other Latin American countries are not planning to supply weapons to Ukraine or to any other conflict zone, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday."Argentina and Latin America are not thinking about sending arms either to Ukraine or to any other conflict zone," he said at a press conference in Buenos Aires following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.(TASS)

Sponsored Links