Germany forms a "rare committee" to supervise the implementation of the Iraqi-German action plan

In what he described as a "rare event", Ambassador Jaeger said that his country's government has formed a committee that brings together a group of relevant government bodies under the chairmanship of the foreign ministry to ensure that the joint Iraqi-German action plan runs smoothly.This reflects, according to Jaeger, Berlin's eagerness to work with Iraq. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Berlin has established a "rare committee" to implement the action plan it devised with Baghdad, Germany's ambassador to Iraq Martin Jaeger said on Sunday.Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani met with Ambassador Jaeger in his bureau in the Iraqi capital today, and the latter handed him a letter from the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, an official readout said.In his letter, Scholz thanked al-Sudani for their "fruitful meeting" in Berlin on January 13, and expressed enthusiasm for the action plan they inked during the meeting.Prime Minister al-Sudani, for his part, thanked Chancellor Scholz for his letter, and reiterated Iraq's commitment to the plan the two countries agreed upon.Al-Sudani, according to the readout, directed the formation of a committee to keep tabs on the joint projects with its German counterpart.In what he described as a "rare event", Ambassador Jaeger said that his country's government has formed a committee that brings together a group of relevant government bodies under the chairmanship of the foreign ministry to ensure that the joint Iraqi-German action plan runs smoothly.This reflects, according to Jaeger, Berlin's eagerness to work with Iraq.

