Oil minister appoints new deputies and removes several DGs

2023/01/30 | 00:32 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraq's Ministry of Oil building.



(CHRIS HONDROS/Getty)

BAGHDAD - Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani ordered a series of senior management appointments and dismissals Sunday, according to documents seen by Iraq Oil Report.

The order says it is based on a Cabient decision from Jan.



26.



An Oil Ministry official confirmed the order is authentic.

