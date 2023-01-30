Oil minister appoints new deputies and removes several DGs


2023/01/30 | 00:32 - Source: Iraq Oil Report
Iraq's Ministry of Oil building.

(CHRIS HONDROS/Getty)

BAGHDAD - Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani ordered a series of senior management appointments and dismissals Sunday, according to documents seen by Iraq Oil Report.

The order says it is based on a Cabient decision from Jan.

26.

An Oil Ministry official confirmed the order is authentic.

