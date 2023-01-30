The British University of Iraq is launched

2023/01/30 | 09:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On 24th January, H.E Naeem Al Aboudi, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, signed the agreement to establish the British University of Iraq.The University was founded by two former UK diplomats, including the Chair of the board john Tucknott CMG, MBE and lead by the Founding President Professor Victoria Lindsay.The proposal has […]

