Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

2023/01/30 | 09:18 - Source: Shafaq News



It gave no further details, including whether the embassy would continue to function.(Reuters) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / - Azerbaijan will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday, the foreign ministry said, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people in an attack Baku branded an "act of terrorism".Police in Tehran have said they had arrested a suspect and Iranian authorities condemned Friday's incident, but said the gunman appeared to have had a personal, not a political, motive.The incident came amid increased tensions between the neighbouring countries over Iran's treatment of its large ethnic Azeri minority and over Azerbaijan's decision this month to appoint its first ever ambassador to Israel.After the attack, the Azeri foreign ministry said it summoned Iran's ambassador in Baku to demand justice and would evacuate embassy staff from Tehran.It gave no further details, including whether the embassy would continue to function.(Reuters)

