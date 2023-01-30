Unknown-source drones target Iraqi trucks near the Syrian borders

2023/01/30 | 20:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Monday, drones targeted Iraqi trucks near the Syrian borders.
A security source told Shafaq News agency that the drones targeted Iraqi trucks in the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal after crossing the border this afternoon, injuring six people.
All wounded are in critical condition.
He did not provide further details.
No one claimed responsibility for the incident.
