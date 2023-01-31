US expresses willingness to help Iraq build a "world class" electricity system


2023/01/31 | 14:56 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The United States is willing to join hands with Iraq to build a "world class" electricity system in the war-scarred country, Ambassador Alina Romanowski said on Tuesday.

"Iraqis deserves a diverse, modern economy with good paying jobs," she tweeted, "to make that a reality, it is essential to build a world class electricity system." "The US stands ready to partner with Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadhil to undertake this important endeavor," she added.

