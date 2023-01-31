Iraqi PM meets French Aircraft and Defense Companies

2023/01/31 | 19:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani met with representatives of the French companies Thales, Dassault and Airbus.During the meetings, they discussed providing Iraq with specialized radars, Rafale combat aircraft, Falcon civil aircraft, and combat and specialized helicopters for the benefit of the Iraqi Air Force and Civil Aviation.These measures are […]

