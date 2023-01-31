Trafigura "Ends Oil Deal with Iraqi Kurdistan"


2023/01/31 | 19:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Singaporean/Swiss-based commodity trader Trafigura has reportedly ended its relationship with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to a report from Bloomberg, the decision follows the KRG's refusal to renegotiate the terms of the contract, following a drop in the price of Kurdish oil.

KRG Minister Masrour Barzani is also said to have […]

