2023/01/31 | 19:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Singaporean/Swiss-based commodity trader Trafigura has reportedly ended its relationship with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).According to a report from Bloomberg, the decision follows the KRG's refusal to renegotiate the terms of the contract, following a drop in the price of Kurdish oil.KRG Minister Masrour Barzani is also said to have […]

read more Trafigura "Ends Oil Deal with Iraqi Kurdistan" first appeared on Iraq Business News.