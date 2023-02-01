Gold records more rate hikes in the Iraqi and Kurdish markets

2023/02/01 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News



One mithqal= 5 grams (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil Markets, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Wednesday.Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 450 thousand and 446 thousand dinars, respectively.Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 420 and 416 thousand dinars.Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 450 and 460 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 420 and 430 thousand dinars.In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 520 thousand dinars, 22-carat gold at 475 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 455 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 390 thousand dinars.One mithqal= 5 grams

