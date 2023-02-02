Iraq yields +7 billion dollars from crude sales in January

2023/02/02 | 15:28 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the final statistics on oil exports for January 2023.The ministry said in a statement:• Crude oil exports totaled 101,245,095 barrels at 7,690,000,000 dollars.
(1.1% more than December 2022)• The total revenues from crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 7.480 billion dollars.• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan to 186,000,000 barrels.
