Security cooperation is ongoing between Baghdad and Riyadh: Iraq's FM

2023/02/02 | 15:30 - Source: Shafaq News



Hussein also shed light on other aspects of collaboration between the two neighboring countries, saying "security cooperation" is ongoing.



"We shall work together to alleviate the tension in the region and resolve differences via dialogue," he added."The region cannot prosper without stability," Prince Faisal said.



Reaffirming the Kingdom's support of Iraq's efforts to strengthen stability, Prince Faisal also highlighted the depth of relations with Iraq, saying they have recently witnessed "great momentum." He said that economic ties with Iraq have also "greatly improved", adding that it will offer facilities to Saudi firms wishing to invest in the Iraqi economy. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq and Saudi Arabia are working together to reduce the political inflammation in the region, Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in Baghdad on Thursday.Bin Farhan arrived in the Iraqi capital this morning for talks to bolster bilateral ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.Highlighting the importance of bin Farhan's visit, Hussein said dialogue is pivotal amid a torrent of challenges and critical conditions facing the entire region.Minister Hussein said that Iraq and Saudi Arabia have established a full collaboration in their oil policies at the level of OPEC and OPEC+.Hussein also shed light on other aspects of collaboration between the two neighboring countries, saying "security cooperation" is ongoing."We shall work together to alleviate the tension in the region and resolve differences via dialogue," he added."The region cannot prosper without stability," Prince Faisal said.Reaffirming the Kingdom's support of Iraq's efforts to strengthen stability, Prince Faisal also highlighted the depth of relations with Iraq, saying they have recently witnessed "great momentum." He said that economic ties with Iraq have also "greatly improved", adding that it will offer facilities to Saudi firms wishing to invest in the Iraqi economy.

Sponsored Links