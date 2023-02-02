Al-Sudani and bin Farhan discuss activating Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council


2023/02/02 | 17:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, on Thursday the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council in a bid to prop up the bilateral ties between the two countries.Prime Minister al-Sudani held a meeting with Minister bin Farhan who arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this morning for talks on regional security and strategic ties.According to a readout issued by his bureau, the premier discussed with his guest the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries.The two officeholders attached importance to activating the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council and other joint committees."The ties the two countries share should be tangibly reflected as cooperation frameworks at all levels and domains," Prime Minister al-Sudani said.The Saudi diplomat expressed his country's willingness to expand cooperation ventures in order to achieve economic integration and the interests of the people.

