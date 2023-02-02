Iraq's parliament speaker pledges to provide facilities to the Baghdad-Riyadh cooperation

2023/02/02 | 18:04 - Source: Shafaq News



Prince Faisal emphasized his country's leadership support for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the cooperation with Iraq in order to achieve integration and bring stability to the region. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi on Thursday received Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and his accompanying delegation.A readout issued by his bureau said that al-Halboosi discussed with his guest the "relations between the two brotherly countries and enhancing means of cooperation in the field of economy, investment and joint coordination on regional and international issues." Al-Halboosi attached importance to activating the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council and the joint committees between the two countries."The Parliament supports the Iraqi government and the bilateral cooperation agreement by overcoming all legislative obstacles that contribute to tangible results for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples," he said.Prince Faisal emphasized his country's leadership support for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the cooperation with Iraq in order to achieve integration and bring stability to the region.

