Iraq will wean itself off Iranian gas by 2025: lawmaker

2023/02/02 | 18:54 - Source: Shafaq News



Iranian gas is indispensable," he concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq will be able to wean itself off Iranian gas by 2025, lawmaker Bahaa al-Nouri said on Thursday."Over the past few years, the oil ministry devised a plan for gas investments in Maysan, Basra, Diyala, and al-Anbar," the member of the parliament's oil and gas committee told Shafaq News Agency, "by 2025, Iraq would be able to achieve self-sufficiency by 80%.""This will enable Iraq to run its power plants with its own gas.There will be no need for Iranian gas.In fact, some plants are already running by Iraqi gas," he added."The production rate of Iraqi gas does not suffice all the power plants in the country.Iranian gas is indispensable," he concluded.

