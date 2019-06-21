عربي | كوردى


Syrian refugee charged in US church bombing plot due in court

Syrian refugee charged in US church bombing plot due in court
2019/06/21 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A Syrian refugee charged with plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania church to inspire followers of the ISIS is due in federal court Friday.A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned

to bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh’s north side, and purchased

materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. He also allegedly provided

plans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was a fellow ISIS

supporter.Alowemer is due in court Friday morning for a preliminary

examination and detention hearing. Court documents don’t list an attorney for

him.The 21-year-old Syrian came to the US as a refugee in 2016.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW