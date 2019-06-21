Syrian refugee charged in US church bombing plot due in court

2019/06/21 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Syrian refugee charged with plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania church to inspire followers of the ISIS is due in federal court Friday.A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned
to bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh’s north side, and purchased
materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. He also allegedly provided
plans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was a fellow ISIS
supporter.Alowemer is due in court Friday morning for a preliminary
examination and detention hearing. Court documents don’t list an attorney for
him.The 21-year-old Syrian came to the US as a refugee in 2016.
