Syrian refugee charged in US church bombing plot due in court

2019/06/21 | 15:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A Syrian refugee charged with plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania church to inspire followers of the ISIS is due in federal court Friday.A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer plannedto bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh’s north side, and purchasedmaterials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. He also allegedly providedplans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was a fellow ISISsupporter.Alowemer is due in court Friday morning for a preliminaryexamination and detention hearing. Court documents don’t list an attorney forhim.The 21-year-old Syrian came to the US as a refugee in 2016.