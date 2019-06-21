عربي | كوردى


Iranian TV shows purported retrieved sections of downed US drone

2019/06/21 | 15:45
Iranian state television on Friday showed what it said were

retrieved sections of a US military drone downed by Iran.Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards

aerospace division, said on the program that the debris was proof that the US

drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the

Guards.Hajizadeh said he would say more about the debris later.







