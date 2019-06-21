Iranian TV shows purported retrieved sections of downed US drone

2019/06/21 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian state television on Friday showed what it said were
retrieved sections of a US military drone downed by Iran.Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards
aerospace division, said on the program that the debris was proof that the US
drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the
Guards.Hajizadeh said he would say more about the debris later.
