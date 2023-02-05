Al-Diwaniyah reported +700 gender-based violence cases in 2022: Official

2023/02/05 | 20:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ More than 700 cases of gender-based violence have been reported in al-Diwaniyah in 2022, the head of the higher commission for human rights in the governorate, Mohammad al-Budayri, said on Sunday."As in many southern and central governorates, al-Diwaniyah reports cases of gender-based violence every so often," al-Budayri told Shafaq News Agency."Violence might inflict severe physical and psychological damage on the victims," he said, "in fact, it might be a motive for suicide.""The commission received reports of 733 cases of violence against women in 2022," he added."A few days ago, the young Tiba Ali was a victim of femicide in the governorate a few days ago," he said.Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on January 31 in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.Police had attempted to mediate between al-Ali – who lived in Turkey and was visiting Iraq – and her relatives to "resolve the family dispute in a definitive manner", Maan said.In Iraq, some 1.32 million people are estimated to be at risk of different forms of gender-based violence, and more than 75% of them are women and adolescent girls.
77% of incidents are linked to domestic violenceA recently launched WHO global violence against women report estimates a prevalence of 26% of lifetime intimate partner violence among ever-married/partnered women aged 15–49 in Iraq.
