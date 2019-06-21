Home › Baghdad Post › US House Speaker Pelosi says she is glad Trump called off Iran strikes

US House Speaker Pelosi says she is glad Trump called off Iran strikes

2019/06/21 | 21:35



"A strike of that amount of collateral damage would be very provocative, and I'm glad the president did not take that," Pelosi told reporters, reiterating her demand that Trump seek congressional authorization before any military action against Tehran.



"We think there are many options that are not what they call 'kinetic' ... that might be more useful," she said.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she was glad that President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes on Iranian targets, saying the collateral damage would have been "very provocative.""A strike of that amount of collateral damage would be very provocative, and I'm glad the president did not take that," Pelosi told reporters, reiterating her demand that Trump seek congressional authorization before any military action against Tehran."We think there are many options that are not what they call 'kinetic' ... that might be more useful," she said.