Three Kurdish children die in waters between Turkey and Greece

2019/02/02 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Three Kurdish children from Erbil died when their boat capsized in the waters between Turkey and Greece on Saturday."At 3am, a boat capsized between Greece and Turkey, killing three kids from Erbil," said Ari Jalal, head of the Kurdistan branch of the Iraqi Migrants Federation.There were 13 Kurds on the boat, most of them from Erbil, he added. Two of the children drowned and the third froze to death. One of the bodies has not been recovered yet and the search is still ongoing. The survivors were picked up by Greek police. "We are in ongoing talks with the Iraqi embassies in Turkey and Greece," said Jalal. Thousands of people from the Kurdistan Region have travelled to Europe, both legally and illegally. Many have lost their lives in the sea between Turkey and Greece.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Three Kurdish children from Erbil died when their boat capsized in the waters between Turkey and Greece on Saturday."At 3am, a boat capsized between Greece and Turkey, killing three kids from Erbil," said Ari Jalal, head of the Kurdistan branch of the Iraqi Migrants Federation.There were 13 Kurds on the boat, most of them from Erbil, he added. Two of the children drowned and the third froze to death. One of the bodies has not been recovered yet and the search is still ongoing. The survivors were picked up by Greek police. "We are in ongoing talks with the Iraqi embassies in Turkey and Greece," said Jalal. Thousands of people from the Kurdistan Region have travelled to Europe, both legally and illegally. Many have lost their lives in the sea between Turkey and Greece.