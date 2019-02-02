Syrian opposition ask Masoud Barzani to take ‘active role’

2019/02/02 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the head of the Syrian opposition negotiating body, Nasr al-Hariri, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments after US President Donald Trump’s shock decision to pull his troops out of Syria. Hariri and his delegation called on Barzani to "play an active role in the success of current efforts to address the crises in Syria, as well as to protect the future of the Kurdish people there," according to a statement from Barzani’s office. Barzani is head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and is a well-known Kurdish figure internationally from his years as president of the Kurdistan Region. He frequently meets with foreign dignitaries both at home and abroad. Since Trump’s announcement in mid-December that he was pulling US forces out of Syria, claiming ISIS was defeated, Barzani has several times voiced concerns over the fate of Syrian Kurds amid mounting threats from Turkey. He raised the issue when he met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month. The National Council of Syrian Kurdistan (ENKS), a coalition of opposition parties in self-autonomous northern Syria that enjoys close relations with the KDP, appealed for Barzani to amplify their concerns on the global stage. In their meeting, the Syrian delegation noted Barzani, in his “role and position” has an impact on issues across the border. The northern Syria region – that encompasses a third of Syrian territory and is administered and secured by a Kurdish-Arab alliance – faces an existential crisis as the Americans withdraw. Turkey considers the Kurdish forces a branch of the PKK and has threatened a military offensive against them. The Kurds have opened discussions with Damascus and are appealing for a United Nations role in a proposed safe zone that would serve as a buffer between them and Turkey. Peace negotiations are dominated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, with Damascus back on its feet and the UN essentially sidelined. Politically, current efforts are focused on forming a committee to draft a new constitution for the country. Hariri and Barzani said it is important that all parties cooperate in order to resolve the conflict through dialogue and understanding. Hariri and his delegation arrived in Erbil on Friday. They are in the Kurdistan Region capital on a three day visit.
