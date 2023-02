2023/02/12 | 09:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the bilateral relations between the two countries.In a phone call, the two ministers shed light on various topics, including Tehran-Baghdad ties, the nuclear deal (JCPOA), and international sanctions on Iran.For his part, Hussein extended an invitation to Abdollahian to visit Baghdad.