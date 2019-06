Iran summons Emirates’ top envoy over US drone incident

2019/06/22 | 18:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran has summoned the United Arab Emirates’ top envoy toTehran to protest the neighboring Arab nation’s allowing the US to use a basethere to launch a drone that Iran says entered its airspace.The Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency saidIran issued a “strong protest” to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does nottolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory.The US says its RQ-4A Global Hawk was shot down Thursdayover international waters, not inside Iranian airspace.On Friday, Iran summoned Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner tohear Iran’s protest over the alleged violation. Switzerland looks after USinterests in Iran. Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic relations since1979.Iran says the US drone was a “very dangerous provocation,”whereas US President Donald Trump has said that Iran had made a very dangerousmistake by shooting down the drone.