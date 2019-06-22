Home › Baghdad Post › Iranian hackers wage cyber campaign amid tensions with US

Iranian hackers wage cyber campaign amid tensions with US

2019/06/22 | 18:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran has increased its offensive cyberattacks against the USgovernment and critical infrastructure as tensions have grown between the twonations, cybersecurity firms say.In recent weeks, hackers believed to be working for theIranian government have targeted US government agencies, as well as sectors ofthe economy, including oil and gas, sending waves of spear-phishing emails,according to representatives of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike andFireEye, which regularly track such activity.It was not known if any of the hackers managed to gainaccess to the targeted networks with the emails, which typically mimic legitimateemails but contain malicious software.The cyber offensive is the latest chapter in the US andIran’s ongoing cyber operations targeting the other, with this recent sharpincrease in attacks occurring after the Trump administration imposed sanctionson the Iranian petrochemical sector this month.Tensions have escalated since the US withdrew from the 2015nuclear deal with Iran last year and began a policy of “maximum pressure.” Iranhas since been hit by multiple rounds of sanctions. Tensions spiked this pastweek after Iran shot down an unmanned US drone — an incident that nearly led toa US military strike against Iran on Thursday evening.“Both sides are desperate to know what the other side isthinking,” said John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis at FireEye.“You can absolutely expect the regime to be leveraging every tool they haveavailable to reduce the uncertainty about what’s going to happen next, aboutwhat the US’s next move will be.”CrowdStrike shared images of the spear-phishing emails withThe AP.One such email that was confirmed by FireEye appeared tocome from the Executive Office of the President and seemed to be trying torecruit people for an economic adviser position. Another email was more genericand appeared to include details on updating Microsoft Outlook’s global addressbook.The Iranian actor involved in the cyberattack, dubbed“Refined Kitten” by CrowdStrike, has for years targeted the US energy anddefense sectors, as well as allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United ArabEmirates, said Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike.The National Security Agency would not address discussIranian cyber actions specifically but said in a statement to The AssociatedPress on Friday that “there have been serious issues with malicious Iraniancyber actions in the past.”“In these times of heightened tensions, it is appropriatefor everyone to be alert to signs of Iranian aggression in cyberspace andensure appropriate defenses are in place,” the NSA said.Iran has long targeted the US oil and gas sectors and othercritical infrastructure, but those efforts dropped significantly after thenuclear agreement was signed. After President Donald Trump withdrew the US fromthe deal in May 2018, cyber experts said they have seen an increase in Iranianhacking efforts.“This is not a remote war (anymore),” said SergioCaltagirone, vice president of threat intelligence at Dragos, Inc. “This is onewhere Iranians could quote unquote bring the war home to the United States.”Caltagirone said as nations increase their abilities toengage offensively in cyberspace, the ability of the United States to pick afight internationally and have that fight stay out of the United Statesphysically is increasingly reduced.The US has had a contentious cyber history with Iran.In 2010, the so-called Stuxnet virus disrupted the operationof thousands of centrifuges at a uranium enrichment facility in Iran. Iranaccused the US and Israel of trying to undermine its nuclear program throughcovert operations.Iran has also shown a willingness to conduct destructivecampaigns. Iranian hackers in 2012 launched an attack against state-owned oilcompany Saudi Aramco, releasing a virus that erased data on 30,000 computersand left an image of a burning American flag on screens.In 2016, the US indicted Iranian hackers for a series ofpunishing cyberattacks on US banks and a small dam outside of New York City.US Cyber Command refused to comment on the latest Iranianactivity. “As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do notdiscuss cyberspace operations, intelligence or planning,” Pentagon spokeswomanHeather Babb said in a statement. The White House did not respond to a requestfor comment.Despite the apparent cyber campaign, experts say theIranians would not necessarily immediately exploit any access they gain intocomputer systems and may seek to maintain future capabilities should theirrelationship with the US further deteriorate.“It’s important to remember that cyber is not some magicoffensive nuke you can fly over and drop one day,” said Oren Falkowitz, aformer National Security Agency analyst. It takes years of planning, he said,but as tensions increase, “cyber impact is going to be one of the tools they useand one of the hardest things to defend against.”