Iranian hackers wage cyber campaign amid tensions with US
2019/06/22 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has increased its offensive cyberattacks against the US

government and critical infrastructure as tensions have grown between the two

nations, cybersecurity firms say.In recent weeks, hackers believed to be working for the

Iranian government have targeted US government agencies, as well as sectors of

the economy, including oil and gas, sending waves of spear-phishing emails,

according to representatives of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike and

FireEye, which regularly track such activity.It was not known if any of the hackers managed to gain

access to the targeted networks with the emails, which typically mimic legitimate

emails but contain malicious software.The cyber offensive is the latest chapter in the US and

Iran’s ongoing cyber operations targeting the other, with this recent sharp

increase in attacks occurring after the Trump administration imposed sanctions

on the Iranian petrochemical sector this month.Tensions have escalated since the US withdrew from the 2015

nuclear deal with Iran last year and began a policy of “maximum pressure.” Iran

has since been hit by multiple rounds of sanctions. Tensions spiked this past

week after Iran shot down an unmanned US drone — an incident that nearly led to

a US military strike against Iran on Thursday evening.“Both sides are desperate to know what the other side is

thinking,” said John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis at FireEye.

“You can absolutely expect the regime to be leveraging every tool they have

available to reduce the uncertainty about what’s going to happen next, about

what the US’s next move will be.”CrowdStrike shared images of the spear-phishing emails with

The AP.One such email that was confirmed by FireEye appeared to

come from the Executive Office of the President and seemed to be trying to

recruit people for an economic adviser position. Another email was more generic

and appeared to include details on updating Microsoft Outlook’s global address

book.The Iranian actor involved in the cyberattack, dubbed

“Refined Kitten” by CrowdStrike, has for years targeted the US energy and

defense sectors, as well as allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab

Emirates, said Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike.The National Security Agency would not address discuss

Iranian cyber actions specifically but said in a statement to The Associated

Press on Friday that “there have been serious issues with malicious Iranian

cyber actions in the past.”“In these times of heightened tensions, it is appropriate

for everyone to be alert to signs of Iranian aggression in cyberspace and

ensure appropriate defenses are in place,” the NSA said.Iran has long targeted the US oil and gas sectors and other

critical infrastructure, but those efforts dropped significantly after the

nuclear agreement was signed. After President Donald Trump withdrew the US from

the deal in May 2018, cyber experts said they have seen an increase in Iranian

hacking efforts.“This is not a remote war (anymore),” said Sergio

Caltagirone, vice president of threat intelligence at Dragos, Inc. “This is one

where Iranians could quote unquote bring the war home to the United States.”Caltagirone said as nations increase their abilities to

engage offensively in cyberspace, the ability of the United States to pick a

fight internationally and have that fight stay out of the United States

physically is increasingly reduced.The US has had a contentious cyber history with Iran.In 2010, the so-called Stuxnet virus disrupted the operation

of thousands of centrifuges at a uranium enrichment facility in Iran. Iran

accused the US and Israel of trying to undermine its nuclear program through

covert operations.Iran has also shown a willingness to conduct destructive

campaigns. Iranian hackers in 2012 launched an attack against state-owned oil

company Saudi Aramco, releasing a virus that erased data on 30,000 computers

and left an image of a burning American flag on screens.In 2016, the US indicted Iranian hackers for a series of

punishing cyberattacks on US banks and a small dam outside of New York City.US Cyber Command refused to comment on the latest Iranian

activity. “As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not

discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence or planning,” Pentagon spokeswoman

Heather Babb said in a statement. The White House did not respond to a request

for comment.Despite the apparent cyber campaign, experts say the

Iranians would not necessarily immediately exploit any access they gain into

computer systems and may seek to maintain future capabilities should their

relationship with the US further deteriorate.“It’s important to remember that cyber is not some magic

offensive nuke you can fly over and drop one day,” said Oren Falkowitz, a

former National Security Agency analyst. It takes years of planning, he said,

but as tensions increase, “cyber impact is going to be one of the tools they use

and one of the hardest things to defend against.”



