US forces prepare to evacuate contractors from Iraqi base

2019/06/22 | 19:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US forces are preparing to evacuate hundreds of staffworking for Lockheed Martin Corp and Sallyport Global from an Iraqi militarybase where they work as contractors, three Iraqi military sources said onFriday.Nearly 400 contractors from the two firms are getting readyto leave Balad military base, which hosts US forces some 80 km (50 miles) northof Baghdad, over “potential security threats”, they said, without saying whatthose threats might be.The US military denied any planned evacuation from thesprawling Balad base, which last week was hit by three mortar shells. No onehas claimed responsibility for the attack.“There are no plans at this time to evacuate any personnelfrom Balad... Should there be increased threats to our people, the US Air Forcewill put measures in place to provide the protections required,” Air ForceColonel Kevin Walker said in a statement.A spokeswoman for Lockheed in the Middle East said: “We arenot evacuating Lockheed Martin employees right now from Balad Air Base.” Shedid not say whether any other evacuation was being prepared.A military official with knowledge of the base’s dailyoperations said earlier that the US military had informed Iraqi officials theywould begin evacuating about half of the 800 employees who work for bothcompanies at Balad.The official said the evacuation would take about 10 days.Two other military sources said the evacuation would takeplace in two stages and would be carried out by military aircraft.“Americans informed us that they will only keep limited,necessary staff who work closely on the maintenance of Iraqi F-16 war planes.”Lockheed Martin began delivering the first F-16s to Iraq in 2014.The sources said the evacuation could start at any moment.REGIONAL CRISISTwo other Iraqi bases hosting US forces have been hit byrockets in the past week in unclaimed attacks. On Wednesday, a rocket attackhit near a site used by US energy company Exxon Mobil near the southern city ofBasra.Local officials blamed Iran-backed Shiite militias for theBasra incident. Iran has not commented on the Iraq incidents but has stronglyrejected accusations by Washington that it was behind several attacks on oiltankers in the Gulf in recent weeks.The uptick in violence comes amid rising regional tensionbetween the United States and Iran.Washington has ramped up sanctions pressure on Tehran sincelast year and several violent incidents in the Gulf have been blamed on therising tension.President Donald Trump on Friday said he had called off a USstrike on Iran at the last minute.In Iraq, Iran backs several Shiite militias whichhave positions close to US military installations.Those militias have not publicly commented on the recentincidents.ISIS is also trying to stage a comeback in Iraq and hasmostly used hit-and-run insurgency tactics against Iraqi forces in recentmonths.