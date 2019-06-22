Home › INA › SMC denies the news of evacuating US contractors

SMC denies the news of evacuating US contractors

2019/06/22 | 20:05



INA – BAGHDAD







The Spokesman of Security Media Cell Yahiya Rasool denied the news about evacuating the US contractors or any other from Balad air base.







“Our forces are protecting the Iraqi Military Bases to guarantee the safety of our soldiers and, the consultants and trainers of US troops and US-Led coalition,” said Rasool.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADThe Spokesman of Security Media Cell Yahiya Rasool denied the news about evacuating the US contractors or any other from Balad air base.“Our forces are protecting the Iraqi Military Bases to guarantee the safety of our soldiers and, the consultants and trainers of US troops and US-Led coalition,” said Rasool.