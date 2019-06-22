عربي | كوردى


SMC denies the news of evacuating US contractors

2019/06/22 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



The Spokesman of Security Media Cell Yahiya Rasool denied the news about evacuating the US contractors or any other from Balad air base.



“Our forces are protecting the Iraqi Military Bases to guarantee the safety of our soldiers and, the consultants and trainers of US troops and US-Led coalition,” said Rasool.









