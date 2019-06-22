عربي | كوردى


Hard-hit Turkish assets hinge on election, Trump-Erdogan meeting

Hard-hit Turkish assets hinge on election, Trump-Erdogan meeting
2019/06/22 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Investors could snap up sold-off Turkish assets or dump them

with force depending on the outcome of Sunday’s re-run election in Istanbul

and, days later, a high-stakes meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

and his US counterpart Donald Trump.The Turkish lira, stocks and bonds have sagged since March

amid uncertainty over how the vote might affect Erdogan’s economic policies,

and strained relations between Ankara and Washington over Turkey’s purchase of

Russian S-400 defense systems.The outcomes may set the stage for a rebound or a further

slump in the lira by the end of next week, bankers and analysts say. The

currency has lost 10% against the dollar so far this year, following a 30% fall

in last year’s currency crisis.The stock market, at its lowest levels in dollar terms in

about a decade, might revive after the Istanbul election if foreign investors

regain trust in Turkey, said Mehmet Gerz, who heads Ata Portfoy fund management

firm.When the initial March vote was scrapped, investors

questioned the integrity of Turkey’s democratic institutions and wondered

whether the months of additional campaigning would distract from needed

economic reforms.A slew of unorthodox government measures to protect the lira

raised further questions.“Turkish stocks are at the cheapest level in a decade,” Gerz

said, adding “the political framework that will be formed after the election”

would set the new direction.On March 31, the main opposition party pulled off a mayoral

victory over Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, a stinging defeat for the president

seen in part as a rejection of his handling of the economy that tipped into

recession last year.Another AKP loss on Sunday could weaken his iron grip on

power, but also restore some faith in democracy. Concerns over the central

bank’s autonomy, as well as a separate diplomatic row with Washington, set off

last year’s lira plunge.In May, when the re-run was announced, foreign investors

sold a net $345 million of Turkish stocks.Compounding the pressure, locals have flocked to foreign

currencies since last year’s lira crisis, with forex deposits and funds

including precious metals held by Turkish local individuals and institutions

rising to a record high by June 7.The trend could change, however, and confidence in Turkish

assets increase if reforms are put in place “to get back to rational and

rule-based economic management,” Gerz said.SANCTIONS LOOMErdogan and Trump are set to meet at a G20 summit in the

Japanese city of Osaka on June 29-30, in part to discuss Turkey’s S-400s

purchase and the threat of US sanctions.Investors have held out hope the leaders can find a solution

despite Ankara’s repeated assertions that it will accept delivery of the

defense systems and, in the US Congress, a strong resolve to punish Turkey if

it does and a US law requiring that sanctions would be implemented.On Thursday Erdogan told foreign reporters in Istanbul that

he would ask Trump whether he thought such sanctions were suitable, adding: “I

believe he does not.”US sanctions, which could come as soon as July, could set

off another bout of selling in the lira and other Turkish assets. But some

investors said much would depend on the details of such a move.“The current view is that Turkey may not be facing heavy

sanctions but (rather) measured economic sanctions over the S-400 purchase.

This could create negative flows but I do not expect heavy sales,” said Eral

Karayazici, a fund manager at Gedik Portfoy.But Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of forex and emerging markets

research at Commerzbank, said that Turkey would be “really hurt” if the US

enforces its sanctions globally.“Optimists are saying this is just a lot of noise, it won’t

be that bad in the end. But I am not so sure about this,” he said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW