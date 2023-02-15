Suspected Iranian Weapons Seized by U.S. Navy May Go to Ukraine

2023/02/15 | 10:12 - Source: Shafaq News



military is considering sending Ukraine thousands of seized weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition once bound for Iran-backed fighters in Yemen, an unprecedented step that would help Kyiv battle Russian forces, U.S.



and European officials said.



U.S.



officials said they are looking at sending Ukraine more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of antitank missiles, and more than 7,000 proximity fuses seized in recent months off the Yemen coast from smugglers suspected of working for Iran.



The unusual move would open up a new supply of firepower America and its allies could tap into as they struggle to meet Ukraine’s need for military support as its war with Russia enters its second year.



The Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., and the National Security Council declined to comment on the matter.



