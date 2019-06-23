Home › Baghdad Post › Over 300 accidents of fire break out in crops since May

Over 300 accidents of fire break out in crops since May

2019/06/23 | 12:05







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Civil Defense Department has announced the total amount of damage caused by fire that broke out in agricultural crops since May 8.In a statement, it added that “between May 8 until June 21 321 fire accidents occured.”It also added that “the total amount of burnt area reached 52,930 acres, while an amount of 18,631,84 acres were rescued.”