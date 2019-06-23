Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Airlines shift flights away from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Airlines shift flights away from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

2019/06/23 | 13:15



Saudi Arabian Airlines has altered the path of its international flights away from the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya said on Sunday, citing its own correspondent.







The U.S. aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area until further notice after Iran shot down a high-altitude, unmanned U.S. drone, sparking concerns about a threat to the safety of commercial airlines.











