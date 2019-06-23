Home › kurdistan 24 › Masrour Barzani calls on UK parliamentary group to boost business in Kurdistan, Iraq

Masrour Barzani calls on UK parliamentary group to boost business in Kurdistan, Iraq

Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani meets with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Kurdistan Region in Erbil, June 23, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Sunday called on a parliamentary group from the UK to encourage companies to invest in the autonomous Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



Barzani’s comment came during a meeting in Erbil with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Kurdistan Region, which states its mission as promoting "friendship and understanding between the peoples of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and the UK and to encourage the development of democratic institutions in the Kurdistan Region as part of the democratic and federal process in the rest of Iraq."



The UK governmental delegation, led by MP Jack Lopresti, discussed challenges and recent developments in the region with Barzani.



“In the meeting, Barzani encouraged the group to help mobilize UK business and investment interest in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He also outlined his cabinet’s priorities, including efforts to diversify and expand the economy,” read a statement released by Barzani's office.











































On June 11, Barzani, incumbent-Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), was named as the new Prime Minister by the Kurdistan parliament. He received 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers.



Per government regulations, he has a few remaining weeks to complete formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).



The economies of the autonomous Kurdistan Region and Iraq were both significantly affected by the fight against the Islamic State which began in 2014. After the military defeat of the group announced by the federal government in 2017, both Erbil and Baghdad have been actively trying to jumpstart and improve their financial situations, in part with attempts to diversify foreign investment.



Editing by John J. Catherine











