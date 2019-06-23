Home › INA › Al-Ghalab is discussing with the Ministry of Immigration the return of the displaced

Al-Ghalab is discussing with the Ministry of Immigration the return of the displaced

2019/06/23 | 18:05



Baghdad - INA







The head of the Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Committee in the House of Representatives, Samea Al-Ghalab, discussed with the Ministry of Displacement and Migration on Sunday the process of facilitating the return of the displaced people by providing them with the necessary supplies and ways to carry out an educational campaign to eradicate the extremist ideological effects of the organization.







During the visit to the Ministry of Displacement and Migration (MoD), Al-Ghalab expressed her appreciation to the Ministry of Displacement and Migration and said that the committee is ready to carry out an educational campaign to raise awareness of the ideas of the cowardly terrorist organizations.







The government will allocate sufficient funds to the grants allocated to the displaced, because the amount allocated recently is not enough to cover all the displaced families, she said, adding that the committee will cooperate with the ministry to oversee the distribution of aid and to meet the needs of families returning to their homes after stability in the liberated areas Noting that the Ministry will a few days after the distribution of financial grant allocated by the government to displaced families and returned to the areas of their recent residence.























