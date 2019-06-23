Home › Baghdad Post › All eyes on a Tunisian vote to define its future

All eyes on a Tunisian vote to define its future

2019/06/23 | 19:05























Hafed Al-Ghwell















and responsibility are popular while incumbents are not faring nearly as well. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Hafed Al-GhwellTunisianswill go to the polls in October and November to elect 217 legislative assemblymembers and a president to succeed Béji Caïd Essebsi, who is not seekingre-election. Hopes are high that these elections will consolidate the progressmade in nearly eight years of democratization since the Zine El-Abidine Ben Aliregime was toppled, and usher in a new phase of stability and maturity ofpolitical institutions.So far, three candidates have said they will run forpresident—Akram Masmoudi, Nabil Karoui and Kaïs Saied, with the last twopolling favorably. Masmoudi is the founder and principal coordinator of theVictory to Tunisia coalition, which aims for greater civic and politicalengagement by young people. Karoui is a media businessman and owner of NessmaTV, a private Tunisian channel with a footprint that spans North Africa, theMiddle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas. His platform is largely aboutpoverty eradication and seeking greater transparency in politics, which hasearned him the moniker “Robin Hood” and a measure of popularity. Some Tunisiansbelieve his success in business can translate to success in politics despiteallegations of tax evasion and the suspension of his TV channel by the statemedia regulator in April for broadcasting without a license.Saied is a controversial conservative constitutional scholar andlawyer riding a wave of right-wing populism. He seeks constitutional reformssuch as increasing the number of legislative seats to 265, to re-instating thedeath penalty (suspended in 1994) and rejecting equality in inheritance. He hasdisavowed ties to the Islamist Ennahdha Party and insists on running as aone-man show, which some Tunisians believe earns him a level of credibilitythat has escaped individuals with ties to the major political parties.Other potential candidates have not yet declared, but pollingfirms are already factoring them in. Polls show Karoui and Saied in the lead,followed by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and conservative lawyer andpolitician Abir Moussi, leader of the Destourian Movement formed from theremnants of the pre-revolution ruling party, which remains nostalgic for theBen Ali era.However,the adoption of controversial amendments to electoral law has dampened thepolitical atmosphere. The assembly voted to erect barriers to “outsiders,”targeting Karoui, Saied and those who were part of the pre-revolution Tunisiangovernment, such as Abir Moussi. Along with the shutdown of Karoui’s TVchannel, it is not far-fetched to conclude that establishment political forcesare wary of populist candidates and, disappointingly, resorted to undemocraticmeasures.Proponents of the amendments argue that independent candidates arenot bound by restrictions that established political parties must adhere to,such as limits on political advertising, caps on donations, and bans on foreignfinancing and the distribution of assistance, money or any in-kind gifts tovoters. However, the amendments retrospectively and candidates must demonstratecompliance 12 months before elections, effectively eliminating three of the topfour non-establishment candidates.If Tunisia is to remain a beacon of hope and a successfuldemonstration that democracy can and does “work” in this region, the electionswill offer that defining moment. The past five years did little to inspireconfidence in Tunisia’s political leadership. Power struggles have been blamedfor the slow progress of reforms such as reducing the public-sector wageburden, pensions, fiscal transparency and improving the ease of doing business,in tandem with negotiations for a trade agreement with the EU, Tunisia’slargest trading partner.Beyond trade, the EU has contributed about $2.4 billion inmacro-economic support and thus maintains some influence in the country’sinternal dynamics — if only to curb illegal migration to Europe, discourage therise of Islamist militancy and protect the only “success” of the tumultuousArab Spring uprisings.There are also concerns that escalating tension between Islamistand secular factions in government could force a return to authoritarianism. Inlast year’s municipal elections the Ennahdha Party took over the administrationof more than a third of Tunisia’s municipalities. Placing Ennahdha’s backers insenior executive positions threatened a delicate balance of power betweenIslamists and self-declared anti-Islamists, since it interfered with politicalpatronage networks that remain a backbone of Tunisia’s political fabric. Inretaliation, a coalition of senior government officials, professionalassociations, trade unions and far-left activists embarked on a campaign toclassify the party as a threat and dissolve it because of its ties to theloathed Muslim Brotherhood.As these rifts widen and tensions escalate, presidentialcandidates will have to present comprehensive platforms that define Tunisiapolitically and economically for the coming decade. At the ground level, theTunisian dinar has lost 40 percent of its value against the euro since 2016 andannual inflation is at 8 percent, leading to a 30 percent increase in livingcosts. Households are either stuck with austere budgets or sink deeper intodebt. As of January this year, 15 percent of the country is unemployed. Evenmore troubling is the high rate of youth unemployment, given that the 34.8percent of Tunisians between the ages of 15 and 24 are not part of the laborforce. It is not surprising that candidates with messages aimed at eradicatingpoverty or seeking greater government transparency, accountability, inclusivityand responsibility are popular while incumbents are not faring nearly as well.