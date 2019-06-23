All eyes on a Tunisian vote to define its future

2019/06/23 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hafed Al-Ghwell
Tunisians
will go to the polls in October and November to elect 217 legislative assembly
members and a president to succeed Béji Caïd Essebsi, who is not seeking
re-election. Hopes are high that these elections will consolidate the progress
made in nearly eight years of democratization since the Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali
regime was toppled, and usher in a new phase of stability and maturity of
political institutions.So far, three candidates have said they will run for
president—Akram Masmoudi, Nabil Karoui and Kaïs Saied, with the last two
polling favorably. Masmoudi is the founder and principal coordinator of the
Victory to Tunisia coalition, which aims for greater civic and political
engagement by young people. Karoui is a media businessman and owner of Nessma
TV, a private Tunisian channel with a footprint that spans North Africa, the
Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas. His platform is largely about
poverty eradication and seeking greater transparency in politics, which has
earned him the moniker “Robin Hood” and a measure of popularity. Some Tunisians
believe his success in business can translate to success in politics despite
allegations of tax evasion and the suspension of his TV channel by the state
media regulator in April for broadcasting without a license.Saied is a controversial conservative constitutional scholar and
lawyer riding a wave of right-wing populism. He seeks constitutional reforms
such as increasing the number of legislative seats to 265, to re-instating the
death penalty (suspended in 1994) and rejecting equality in inheritance. He has
disavowed ties to the Islamist Ennahdha Party and insists on running as a
one-man show, which some Tunisians believe earns him a level of credibility
that has escaped individuals with ties to the major political parties.Other potential candidates have not yet declared, but polling
firms are already factoring them in. Polls show Karoui and Saied in the lead,
followed by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and conservative lawyer and
politician Abir Moussi, leader of the Destourian Movement formed from the
remnants of the pre-revolution ruling party, which remains nostalgic for the
Ben Ali era.However,
the adoption of controversial amendments to electoral law has dampened the
political atmosphere. The assembly voted to erect barriers to “outsiders,”
targeting Karoui, Saied and those who were part of the pre-revolution Tunisian
government, such as Abir Moussi. Along with the shutdown of Karoui’s TV
channel, it is not far-fetched to conclude that establishment political forces
are wary of populist candidates and, disappointingly, resorted to undemocratic
measures.Proponents of the amendments argue that independent candidates are
not bound by restrictions that established political parties must adhere to,
such as limits on political advertising, caps on donations, and bans on foreign
financing and the distribution of assistance, money or any in-kind gifts to
voters. However, the amendments retrospectively and candidates must demonstrate
compliance 12 months before elections, effectively eliminating three of the top
four non-establishment candidates.If Tunisia is to remain a beacon of hope and a successful
demonstration that democracy can and does “work” in this region, the elections
will offer that defining moment. The past five years did little to inspire
confidence in Tunisia’s political leadership. Power struggles have been blamed
for the slow progress of reforms such as reducing the public-sector wage
burden, pensions, fiscal transparency and improving the ease of doing business,
in tandem with negotiations for a trade agreement with the EU, Tunisia’s
largest trading partner.Beyond trade, the EU has contributed about $2.4 billion in
macro-economic support and thus maintains some influence in the country’s
internal dynamics — if only to curb illegal migration to Europe, discourage the
rise of Islamist militancy and protect the only “success” of the tumultuous
Arab Spring uprisings.There are also concerns that escalating tension between Islamist
and secular factions in government could force a return to authoritarianism. In
last year’s municipal elections the Ennahdha Party took over the administration
of more than a third of Tunisia’s municipalities. Placing Ennahdha’s backers in
senior executive positions threatened a delicate balance of power between
Islamists and self-declared anti-Islamists, since it interfered with political
patronage networks that remain a backbone of Tunisia’s political fabric. In
retaliation, a coalition of senior government officials, professional
associations, trade unions and far-left activists embarked on a campaign to
classify the party as a threat and dissolve it because of its ties to the
loathed Muslim Brotherhood.As these rifts widen and tensions escalate, presidential
candidates will have to present comprehensive platforms that define Tunisia
politically and economically for the coming decade. At the ground level, the
Tunisian dinar has lost 40 percent of its value against the euro since 2016 and
annual inflation is at 8 percent, leading to a 30 percent increase in living
costs. Households are either stuck with austere budgets or sink deeper into
debt. As of January this year, 15 percent of the country is unemployed. Even
more troubling is the high rate of youth unemployment, given that the 34.8
percent of Tunisians between the ages of 15 and 24 are not part of the labor
force. It is not surprising that candidates with messages aimed at eradicating
poverty or seeking greater government transparency, accountability, inclusivity
and responsibility are popular while incumbents are not faring nearly as well.
