Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
‘Confronting Saddam Hussein’ Review: ‘Bush’s War,’ or America’s?
2023/02/22 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Books & ArtsBooksBookshelfThe president was not eager for war, but he and his advisers had to ponder the risks of leaving Saddam in power in a post-9/11 era.
Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq