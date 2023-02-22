‘Confronting Saddam Hussein’ Review: ‘Bush’s War,’ or America’s?


2023/02/22 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Books & ArtsBooksBookshelfThe president was not eager for war, but he and his advisers had to ponder the risks of leaving Saddam in power in a post-9/11 era.

