Minister of Communications to open three projects in Najaf contribute to the development of Internet service

2019/06/23 | 21:55



Najaf - INA







Minister of Communications Naim Thajil Al-Rubaie announced on Sunday the opening of three projects in the province of Najaf to contribute to the development of telecommunications and Internet services in the province.







Al-Rubaie told Iraqi News Agency that our visit to the province of Najaf comes to the opening of three projects, explaining that the first project is the FTTP of the company Kitel in the exchange rate, with a capacity of 11 thousand lines feeds the neighborhoods of justice Peace and fulfillment, and the second phase capacity of 10 thousand lines, which is a continuation of the first phase in the old region and the oil and peace and the second.







Al-Rubaie pointed out that the second project is Salam Apartments, a voice network and optical access network, which includes 400 apartments, the first experience in Iraq to increase revenues and reduce the number of towers and reduce its impact on the environment.The third project is the AirSat, which covers the village of Ghadir with neighboring neighborhoods and the ATTSP project for 4,000 homes.



















