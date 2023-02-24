Air Arabia launches New Flights to Baghdad and Erbil

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to both Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) and Erbil International Airport with a frequency of two flights per week starting from June 22, 2023.
Schedule to Baghdad, effective June 22, 2023 (all times local):
Flight
Departure
Time
Arrival
Time
Aircraft
Frequency
3L 076
Abu Dhabi
10:35
Baghdad
12:00
Airbus A320
Monday, Thursday
3L 077
Baghdad
12:40
Abu Dhabi
16:00
Airbus A320
Monday, Thursday
Schedule to Erbil, effective September 15, 2023 (all times local):
Flight
Departure
Time
Arrival
Time
Aircraft
Frequency
3L 088
Abu Dhabi
23:25
Erbil
01:20
Airbus A320
Tuesday, Friday
3L 089
Erbil
02:00
Abu Dhabi
05:40
Airbus A320
Wednesday, Saturday
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020, since then, the carrier continues to expand its global network and currently serves a total of 31 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Air Arabia, which started its operations in July 2020, operates a total fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft.
(Source: Air Arabia)