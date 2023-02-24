Air Arabia launches New Flights to Baghdad and Erbil

2023/02/24 | 06:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Baghdad and Erbil.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to both Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) and Erbil International Airport with a frequency of two flights per week starting from June 22, 2023.

Schedule to Baghdad, effective June 22, 2023 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

3L 076

Abu Dhabi

10:35

Baghdad

12:00

Airbus A320

Monday, Thursday

3L 077

Baghdad

12:40

Abu Dhabi

16:00

Airbus A320

Monday, Thursday

Schedule to Erbil, effective September 15, 2023 (all times local):

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Time

Aircraft

Frequency

3L 088

Abu Dhabi

23:25

Erbil

01:20

Airbus A320

Tuesday, Friday

3L 089

Erbil

02:00

Abu Dhabi

05:40

Airbus A320

Wednesday, Saturday

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020, since then, the carrier continues to expand its global network and currently serves a total of 31 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Air Arabia, which started its operations in July 2020, operates a total fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft.

(Source: Air Arabia)