Sadr reiterates call to form gov't of independent technocrats

2019/06/24 | 12:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Leader of the SadristMovement Muqtada al-Sadr reiterated his call for forming a government ofindependent technocrats, adding that everyone has to work for the benefitof the people, not their own party.Sadr called on"all" political blocs to authorize Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdito complete the government within 10 days, in earlier remarks.Sadr had urged supportersto stage mass protests against former governments and suggested it could happenagainst the current government of Abd al-Mahdi.Spokesman of Saairun bloc Hamdallah al-Rekabiexpressed his hope that the rest of the political blocs deal positively withSadr's "pure call which seeks the interest of Iraq in the first and lastplace."