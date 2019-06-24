Sadr reiterates call to form gov't of independent technocrats

2019/06/24 | 12:00
Leader of the Sadrist
Movement Muqtada al-Sadr reiterated his call for forming a government of
independent technocrats, adding that everyone has to work for the benefit
of the people, not their own party.Sadr called on
"all" political blocs to authorize Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi
to complete the government within 10 days, in earlier remarks.Sadr had urged supporters
to stage mass protests against former governments and suggested it could happen
against the current government of Abd al-Mahdi.Spokesman of Saairun bloc Hamdallah al-Rekabi
expressed his hope that the rest of the political blocs deal positively with
Sadr's "pure call which seeks the interest of Iraq in the first and last
place."
