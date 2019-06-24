عربي | كوردى


Sadr reiterates call to form gov't of independent technocrats

2019/06/24 | 12:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Leader of the Sadrist

Movement Muqtada al-Sadr reiterated his call for forming a government of

independent technocrats, adding that everyone has to work for the benefit

of the people, not their own party.Sadr called on

"all" political blocs to authorize Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi

to complete the government within 10 days, in earlier remarks.Sadr had urged supporters

to stage mass protests against former governments and suggested it could happen

against the current government of Abd al-Mahdi.Spokesman of Saairun bloc Hamdallah al-Rekabi

expressed his hope that the rest of the political blocs deal positively with

Sadr's "pure call which seeks the interest of Iraq in the first and last

place."





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


